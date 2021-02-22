Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 431,643 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Hasbro worth $274,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,379,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

HAS stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

