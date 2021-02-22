Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,812 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Chevron worth $379,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

