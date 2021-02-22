Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.63. 102,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 54,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCSA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

