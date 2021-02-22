Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Shares of Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) were down 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Procyon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

