Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 10,914 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $231.69 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.