Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $783.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.