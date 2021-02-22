Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $484.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

