Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,005 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 565,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.37 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

