Profund Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,981.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,293.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,322.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,939.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.