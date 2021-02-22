Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $154.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.