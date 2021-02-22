Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,144 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.