Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $257.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $732.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

