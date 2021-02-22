Profund Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $466.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.83 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.42 and its 200 day moving average is $544.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

