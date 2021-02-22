Profund Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

