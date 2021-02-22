Profund Advisors LLC Has $40.01 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,059.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,691.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

