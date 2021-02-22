Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,858.01 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,836.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

