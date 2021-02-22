Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $3,795,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $74.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

