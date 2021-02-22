Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $324.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.05.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

