Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $255.59 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

