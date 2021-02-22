Profund Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $407.95 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 534.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

