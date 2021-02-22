Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.45. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

