Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,312,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $257.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.