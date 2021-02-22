Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $472.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.68 and its 200-day moving average is $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.