Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 12,113 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

