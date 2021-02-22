Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $274.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.