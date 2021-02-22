Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,397 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $187.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

