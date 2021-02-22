Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

