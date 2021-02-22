Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

MRNA opened at $170.58 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

