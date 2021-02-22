Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

