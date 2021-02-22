Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

