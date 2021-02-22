Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $244.17 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

