Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

