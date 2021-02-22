Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $275.17 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

