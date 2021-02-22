Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,832 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of JD stock opened at $102.59 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.