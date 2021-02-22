Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.05. 583,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 636,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Progenity alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.