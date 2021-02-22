Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $801,171.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,731,323,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,505,631,064 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

