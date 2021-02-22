ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 8.2%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.26. 743,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,100,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

