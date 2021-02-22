ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 8.2%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.26. 743,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,100,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 3.48.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
