ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Down 7.1%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 604,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 921,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.