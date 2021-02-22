ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Down 7.1%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 604,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 921,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.