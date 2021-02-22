ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 416,492 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Cardinal Health worth $112,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.86 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.