ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 57,011 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Realty Income worth $109,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.