ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $134,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB opened at $164.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

