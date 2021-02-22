ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $107,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

