ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Genuine Parts worth $105,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

