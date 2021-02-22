ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dover worth $114,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

