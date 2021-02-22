ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Emerson Electric worth $123,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 335,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

