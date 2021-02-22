ProShare Advisors LLC Has $111.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 139,715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Franklin Resources worth $111,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 348,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock worth $360,656 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

