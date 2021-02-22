ProShare Advisors LLC Has $112.30 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Otis Worldwide worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $62.73 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

