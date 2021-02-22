ProShare Advisors LLC Has $114.80 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $114,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 179.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $100.46 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

