ProShare Advisors LLC Has $122.64 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Essex Property Trust worth $122,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $264.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

