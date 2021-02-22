ProShare Advisors LLC Has $123.96 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $123,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $606.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

